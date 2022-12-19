Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

BBY traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $79.80. 2,302,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,811. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,254 shares of company stock worth $30,009,061. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,739,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 74,972 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,679 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

