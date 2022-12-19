Beta Finance Trading Down 13.2% This Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

