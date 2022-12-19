Bill Few Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,595. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

