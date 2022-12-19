Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,074. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.