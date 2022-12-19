BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 14,100 Shares

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.