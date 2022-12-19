Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,958,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.59.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $937.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.