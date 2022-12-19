Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIREF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BIREF stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
