Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $100.31 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $138.58 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $100.31 or 0.00597683 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,783.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00272296 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00044982 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,260,706 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
