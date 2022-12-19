BitShares Price Down 11.6% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00026037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004793 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007679 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,806 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

