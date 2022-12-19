BlueArk Tops 1-Day Volume of $479,476.84 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $43.49 million and approximately $479,476.84 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,449.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00599876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00275544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00053574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00136103 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $118,738.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

