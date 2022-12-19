BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,088 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. 234,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,202,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

