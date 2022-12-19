BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,097,281. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

