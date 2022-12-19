BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 302,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

