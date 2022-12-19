BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

