BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,635. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

