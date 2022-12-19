BNC Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $462.75. 15,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,218. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

