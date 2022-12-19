BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNPQY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from €60.00 ($63.16) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($68.42) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.