BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.17.

BOKF opened at $99.44 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

