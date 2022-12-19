Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Abteen Vaziri bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,732.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 343,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,219. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $282.25 million, a PE ratio of 405.00 and a beta of 2.32. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.64.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.