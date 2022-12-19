Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,345 shares of company stock valued at $336,868. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

LAZR opened at $6.78 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

