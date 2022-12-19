Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,715 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in American Express by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 398,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.