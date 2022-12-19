Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 311 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $723.17 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $740.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.