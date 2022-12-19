BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 8%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 1,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,023,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. Analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BRC news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,198.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 17,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,712 shares of company stock worth $295,791.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BRC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of BRC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BRC by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

