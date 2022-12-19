Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.