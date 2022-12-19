Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.91 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

