Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.