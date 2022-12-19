Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $125.58 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

