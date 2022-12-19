Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,689 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

