Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $193.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

