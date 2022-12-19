BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.26

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $8.97. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 14,958 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

