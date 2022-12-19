British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Up 9,900%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9,900% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.91). Approximately 249,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,257% from the average daily volume of 18,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.48. The company has a market capitalization of £140.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00.

British Smaller Companies VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

