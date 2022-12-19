Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

