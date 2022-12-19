Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $555.91 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

