Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $173.05

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

American Express stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management increased its stake in American Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 2,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 14.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.