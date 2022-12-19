Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $30.69

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Livent Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.67. Livent has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

