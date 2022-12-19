Brokerages Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Target Price at $142.20

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.16 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $672.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

