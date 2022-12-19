Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $7.35

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

