Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.72. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 698 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.47 million. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 50,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,989.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

