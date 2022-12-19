Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Trading Up 4.3%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 198,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,634,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

