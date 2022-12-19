Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2,750.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,762.50.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

