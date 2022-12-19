Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
BZLFF stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $40.34.
Bunzl Company Profile
