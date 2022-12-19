Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BZLFF stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

