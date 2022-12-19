Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $163.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

