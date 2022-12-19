Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading Up 4.2%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.32. 1,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.78%.

In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Calavo Growers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

