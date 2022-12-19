Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 242752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.94.

Canacol Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.51%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Further Reading

