Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 0.7%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.85 and last traded at C$32.96. 8,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.
Canadian General Investments Cuts Dividend
About Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
