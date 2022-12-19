Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPLP. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $274.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

