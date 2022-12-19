Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and approximately $249.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.94 or 0.07185483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022001 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,490,489,664 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

