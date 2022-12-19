CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $19.12. 506,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

