CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $107.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.