CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.43

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 141958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.
CBS Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBS (CBS.A)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.