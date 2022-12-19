CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.43

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 141958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

CBS Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

CBS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.